Herta-Nest-Straße 1-3 | 8160 Weiz
Tel.: +43 (0)3172 60555,
office@ox-weiz.at
Zehnergürtel 12-24 | 2700 Wiener Neustadt
Tel.: +43 2622 29290,
office@ox-wrneustadt.at
Mathilde Beyerknecht Straße 3 | St. Pölten
Tel.: +43 2742/40699,
office@ox-stpoelten.at
Langenlebarner Straße 110 | 3430 Tulln
Tel.: +43 2272/ 66060,
office@ox-tulln.at
Gewerbestraße 3 | 7111 Parndorf
Tel.: +43 2166 43044
office@ox-parndorf.at
Waidhausenstraße 26 | 4600 Wels
Tel.: +43 7242 22 5 777
office@ox-wels.at
Ennserstraße 84 | 4407 Dietach
+43 7252 73330
office@ox-restaurant.at
Pluskaufstraße 7 | 4061 Pasching
Tel.: +43 7229 24450
office@ox-linz.at
Hannesgrub Nord 6 | 4910 Ried/ Tumeltsham
Tel.: +43 7752 71271
office@ox-ried.at